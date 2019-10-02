Pentagon report shows record number of active military suicides

A new report from the Pentagon shows a record number of suicides among active members of the military.

The number of suicides across the military increased from 511 in 2017 to 541 in 2018. According to the Pentagon, the most at-risk population is young enlisted men. Army suicides went from 114 to 139, while the Marines went from 43 to 58 and the Navy went from 65 to 68. The Air Force dipped from 63 to 60.

So far this year Foundation 2 in Cedar Rapids has had more than 450 active duty or veterans call their crisis line. They call the recent report troubling, and are asking more to reach out if needed.

Drew Martel is the Crisis Service Director for Foundation 2, and also a Navy Veteran. He talks to active service members when they ask to speak with somebody they can relate more to.

Martel says what worries him is that the numbers continue to rise even though the VA and military put a lot of resources in prevention. "What is perplexing about that is that the VA, both the VA and the military have put significant resources into attempting to address and work on issues of suicide,” he said. “Despite that, the numbers continue to traject upwards."

He adds each military suicide case is different, that's why it's important to be a good listener when they are ready to talk.

"So with an active duty personnel, you might have two who have very different reasons that they experience suicidal ideation,” said Martel. “One might be a combat veteran, the other might not at all. One might have substance abuse disorder, the other might not. The reasons for suicide are complex."

Military and defense leaders say they will do more to train service members on how to handle stress and to encourage troops to seek help. They are also looking at increasing efforts to train troops on safe storage of firearms and medication.

The report says the most at risk population is young enlisted men. People can reach out to Foundation 2 at (319) 362-2174.

