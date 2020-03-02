Penn State students hold vigil for closed Taco Bell

Penn State University students staged a candlelight vigil Sunday to mourn the closing of a popular late night food spot.

Live 'Mas" Forever: Penn State students gather for candlelight Taco Bell vigil. (Source: CNN)

The Taco Bell on College Ave. in State College, Pa., has closed its doors to the disappointment of many hungry Nittany Lions.

One student said Taco Bell is gone, but not forgotten because “it lives on in our sauce packets.”

The building’s purple sign was gone and its windows were boarded up.

One student wore a taco costume.

Many brought speakers to play somber songs like “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth, “In The Arms of the Angel” by Sarah McLachlan and “We Are Young,” by Fun, according to the Daily Collegian.

The vigil started off as a joke on Facebook and quickly went viral.

There are other nearby Taco Bell locations in State College and a new one opening this summer.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.