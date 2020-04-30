Pending home sales down 21 percent in March

More evidence of the massive economic impact of the coronavirus. Pending home sales plummeting nearly 21 percent in March.

According to the National Association of Realtors, contract signings were down too, dropping 16.3 percent compared to March of last year.

The National Association of Realtors' Chief Economist thinks as the economy reopens listings and sales will pick back up as people adjust to social distancing protocols.

Record low mortgage rates could help motivate buyers as well. However, improvements later in the year won't likely be enough to compensate for the loss in second quarter sales.

The association predicts a 14 percent decline in sales for the year.