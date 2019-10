Vice President Mike Pence is coming back to Iowa next week.

Pence will be speaking in Waukee on Wednesday at an event promoting the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement. The USMCA is a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. Congress has not ratified the deal yet. Next week's event will be at Manning Farms and begin at 1:15 p.m.

The last time Pence was in Iowa was in July when he was also talking about this trade agreement in Ankeny.