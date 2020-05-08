UPDATE: Religious leaders push back against Pence's call to reopen services

Iowa's political leaders and Vice President Mike Pence cited the need for faith and God during the pandemic while urging churches and religious institutions to restart services.

Religious leaders had come out and urged churches not to reopen last weekend when Governor Reynolds first removed her order barring religious gatherings as a protection against COVID-19.

Speaking with religious leaders at Urbandale's Westkirk Presbyterian Church, Vice President Mike Pence praised the compassion of the church leaders and thanked them for their concerns for their flocks during the pandemic as well as their prayers for the country.

"I hope if you took nothing else back, just know that we feel those prayers," said Vice President Mike Pence.

He went on to promise to support the freedom of religions to practice in the midst of COVID-19.

The head of the Des Moines Catholic Archdiocese expressed appreciation of the flexibility to reopen but the hesitation to do so too quickly. Other religious leaders echoed the calls to wait to reopen religious services that they expressed in a letter last week.

"It was with surprise we learned of the Governor's proclamation and, as such, we feel compelled to provide clarity and guidance of what it means for congregations to be faithful and safe during these extraordinary times," in a letter released last week.

Other religious leaders noted many church-goers are those most at-risk from complications from COVID-19. That, combined with the closeness in church services of greeting each other could pose risks of spread as the case count in Iowa is still growing.

Iowa's Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst expressed the need for faith and God's help to guide so many who are suffering through the Pandemic.

Religious leaders also praised the work of faithful across the state to help organize relief and support for communities and people struggling with the impacts from COVID-19 and the shutdowns. Bob Vander Plaats with the Family Leader called it an opportunity to be the church's "finest hour" to lead through thes difficult times.

Vice President Mike Pence arrived about an hour late to Iowa on Friday after two staffers tested positive for COVID-19 and delayed his departure.

The person who tested positive was not on the trip, but there was concern about other people on the plane having been in contact with the positive individual, a source familiar told CNN.

Pence's plane landed just after noon in Des Moines where Governor Kim Reynolds greeted the Vice President.

Pence and Reynolds will take part in a roundtable with religious leaders Friday to encourage them to reopen religious church services statewide. The two will also meet with agriculture and food supply industry officials at Hy-Vee to discuss the nation's food supply concerns from COVID-19.

Pence has called Iowa a success story in its efforts to combat COVID-19. That comes as Iowa has seen a surge in cases over the past two weeks. Governor Kim Reynolds, in that time, has moved to ease restrictions and allowed some businesses to reopen with precautions.