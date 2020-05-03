Pediatricians urge parents to keep children's appointments to get immunizations

At a time when community health is a major concern across Iowa and the country, pediatricians are urging parents to make sure their children still get their vaccines.

Syringes are laid out before a vaccination (KCRG File)

“Immunizations are critical for not only the health of every individual child but for the health of the community,” Dr. Padget Skogman, a pediatrician with Mercy Pediatrics in Cedar Rapids, said.

Skogman said Mercy Pediatrics has had some parents postpone their children’s well checks, but most have kept their appointments. But Dr. Adam Brown, a pediatrician at the UIHC clinic in North Liberty, said staff there has recently been rescheduling more appointments than usual.

“I would say our numbers of patients we’d typically see on a given day, it went down a lot. It was less than half of what we’d normally see,” Brown said.

While their offices have been open for visits, both pediatricians said they understand if parents are nervous about bringing their kids in at this time.

But if kids are due for a vaccine, Skogman said they really need to see them.

“If they are due for an immunization, we absolutely recommend that they come in, and we’ll go out of our way to make sure that we make them comfortable while giving them that immunization,” she said.

The younger a child is, the more important they come in, according to Brown.

“I would say, those two-, four-, six-month immunizations, very similar vaccines we give to every baby at that age, I think those are the most important appointments,” he said.

In a recent commentary, World Health Organization Deputy Director-General Zsuzsanna Jakab reported that globally, immunization services are being cut back because of the pandemic and that some children are missing crucial appointments.

But Jakab warned, “When vaccination coverage goes down, inevitably more outbreaks will occur.”

“I think that’s the big fear, and if we get behind on vaccine, we may not know until it’s too late until we see an outbreak, and at that point, it’s too hard to play catch-up,” Brown said.

Meanwhile, as pediatricians typically see a surge of annual checkups right before the school year, they said fitting everyone in could become an even bigger challenge with so many reschedules.

“That will be a big part of our summer/fall planning is getting all those kids in, but we’re excited for that challenge,” Skogman said.

Both Drs. Skogman and Brown said it might be OK to postpone the four- and five-year-old booster shots for a month or two, if necessary.

But they added their offices, like many, are taking extra precautions to keep patients and staff safe, including setting aside certain rooms for well-child checks only, in the case of Brown’s, and scheduling morning appointments for non-sick children and afternoon appointments for sick children, in the case of Skogman’s.

They both advised parents to call their pediatrician if they’re worried about coming in.

“We will find a way to see you,” Brown said.

“I’ll go to almost any length to make sure my patients get an immunization,” Skogman echoed.