Pediatric nurse saves Waukee boy from nearly drowning

A 5-year-old boy nearly drowned Tuesday night at a Waukee baseball pool party.

Jenna and Barry Rosenberg said they arrived at the party and two minutes later, someone noted a dark mass under the water.

“I mean, I turned around, and my child wasn’t there,” Jenna Rosenberg said.

Rosenberg dove in for the dark mass that was her son, Bauer.

“He was completely blue,” said Barry Rosenberg. “Totally unresponsive. Just foaming at the mouth. Nobody could find a pulse. It was terrible.”

Ashley Sunderman, a nurse with 15 years of experience, was nearby and immediately began CPR.

“I don’t remember what was going on around me,” Sunderman said. “I was just focused. I was in the moment, and I just started compressions. He started to foam at the mouth a little.”

They put him on his side, and he started to vomit.

“Then his eyes got huge,” Sunderman said. “I helped him sit up. He locked eyes with me, and when he took his breath, he started to vomit more. I just gave him right to his mom. We sat there and rubbed his back.”

Doctors told the family they are amazed that Bauer recovered so well and quickly.

“The head coach on the team, he’s a firefighter in Des Moines. He's like 'Normally when you see that color, you don’t see this outcome,'” said Barry Rosenberg.

The family said they hope sharing their story will encourage other families to set clear expectations with their children around water and to learn CPR.

“You don’t think it’s going to happen to you, and it did,” Jenna Rosenberg said. “I would hate for this tragedy to be someone else’s tragedy with a different ending.”