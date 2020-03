Authorities said a pedestrian was hit by a car near George Washington Middle School in Dubuque.

It happened just after 7:10 a.m. Monday on Grandview Avenue, just north of Highway 20/Dodge Street.

Crews closed the road for a short period of time while they cleared the scene.

Authorities did not give the person's age. It's unclear if the pedestrian went to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back later as details are updated.