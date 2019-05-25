Pedestrian hit by car overnight in Cedar Rapids

Police are investigating after a car hit a pedestrian early Saturday morning near downtown Cedar Rapids.

A pedestrian was hit by a car at near the intersection of 8th Ave and 2nd Street SE on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Police say it happened at the intersection of 8th Ave and 2nd Street SE near the Federal Courthouse just before 3:00 am Saturday.

Police said one person was taken to the hospital but did not release that person's name or condition.

Police did not release any information but officers were scene taking one person into custody.