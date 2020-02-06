Pedestrian hit by Cedar Rapids dump truck driver in Des Moines has died

Police say a pedestrian walking across a street in downtown Des Moines when he was hit by a dump truck has died.

On Jan. 22, authorities said the driver, Jerry Bemer, 71, of Cedar Rapids, was turning onto 8th Street from Grand Avenue when he hit a man in the crosswalk.

The man, identified as 50-year-old Michael Monkmeier, of Mitchellville, went to the hospital with serious injuries. KCCI reports he has since died.

Bemer had been charged with failure to yield. Police tell KCCI charges will be enhanced due to Monkmeier's death, but they did not specify.

The crash is still under investigation.