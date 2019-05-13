Pedestrian Mall construction resumes in downtown Iowa City

The City of Iowa City started phase two of its planned improvements to the downtown Pedestrian Mall today.

The second phase will take place on College Street from Clinton to Linn Streets.

Construction on paving will start on the sections closest to buildings in the Ped Mall, in order to limit the impact on area businesses and complete work before students return in the Fall.

"We've got fencing will go up today," Scott Sovers, Iowa City Senior Civil Engineer, said. "We're going to start doing what we call demo, which is removal of the existing trees that need to come down, the paving, light fixtures, so basically just getting ready for the complete reconstruction of phase two."

The Ped Mall construction is expected to be completed by October.