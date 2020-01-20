(ABC News) - Payless Shoe Source is making a comeback after filing for bankruptcy for the second time in February of last year.
Payless closed 2,000 in North America but kept franchises in Latin America, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.
Now, the company plans to relaunch its e-commerce site and eventually open some stores in the U.S.
Payless Shoe Source could be coming back
By ABC News |
Posted: Mon 7:17 AM, Jan 20, 2020 |
Updated: Mon 7:22 AM, Jan 20, 2020
(ABC News) - Payless Shoe Source is making a comeback after filing for bankruptcy for the second time in February of last year.