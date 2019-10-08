Pay-it-forward cafe in Cedar Rapids celebrates first birthday

Kitchen staff at a pay-it-forward cafe in Cedar Rapids said they've been able to help hundreds of people that typically don't have access to fresh or organic produce.

Groundswell Cafe in Cedar Rapids encourages patrons to donate to a "pay-it-forward" fund instead of tipping the staff (Jordee Kalk/KCRG)

At Groundswell Cafe, customers come in and purchase food and drinks. Instead of leaving a tip, they're encouraged to donate that same amount of money to the "pay-it-forward fund."

That money then covers a breakfast or lunch for another customer, if that person can't afford to pay.

Staff said their goal is for everyone to have access to healthy foods.

"We work very closely with our urban farms and all small farmers," chef Tim Salis said. "Really direct relationship with the food and how it's being grown, so everything we serve is as fresh as we can find it."

In its first year, Groundswell Cafe has served more than 18,000 pay-it-forward meals.