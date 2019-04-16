Paul's Discount in Clinton to close at end of July

Paul's Discount store, which has been in operation for 54 years, will be closing permanently at the end of July, the business said in an internet social media post on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post to the store's page on Tuesday morning, the company said it was regretfully closing after more than 50 years of service on July 31, 2019.

The store, located at 1940 Lincoln Way in Clinton, says they are Clinton's first and Iowa's largest locally-owned discount store. It is known for having a wide selection, with the company's weekly advertising circular claiming 50,000 items in the store.

It will remain in normal operation for the remainder of this week, then temporarily close on Monday, April 22 to prepare for a liquidation sale. That will begin on Thursday, April 25 at 8:00 a.m., and last until the store closes at the end of July.

The move comes after Paul's location in Iowa City closed on July 14, 2018 after 37 years in business. At the time, company founder Paul Cassidy said it was a combination of the changing business environment and the store's lease expiring at the end of that month.