Patroling in the heat: Officers taking extra precautions in hot weather

While it's a good idea to stay inside during the hot weather that people in Eastern Iowa are dealing with, many are spending their workday under the sun.

Patrol Deputy Taylor Buhmeyer has been putting on the same uniform for six and a half years, but still remembers why he chose the career path he did.

“Whether it's a good encounter or a bad encounter you try to make it the best you can for the public,” said Buhmeyer.

Nice summer days can get hectic at the sheriff's office, as people are out enjoying the parks and the water.

That uniform Buhmeyer has been wearing the past few years gets hot to wear, and weighs around 20 pounds.

“They wear boots, more like army combat boots, long pants, they have the duty belts with the guns, the tasers, the handcuffs, the magazines for the guns they carry, they usually wear a shirt underneath their ballistic vest, then their shirt on top of that,” said Major Chad Colston, with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.

K-9 officers, that also wear ballistic vests, ride in vehicles with heat precautions built-in.

“If for some reason the air conditioning stops working, the horn will sound, windows will drop, so they can get some air movement into the car,” Colston said.

Several days of high temperatures are a health risk to anyone, but especially for young children and the elderly.

“There's a whole spectrum of symptoms all the way up to a coma,” said Ryan Dowden, Emergency Physician at UnityPoint Health St. Luke’s Hospital. “It can sneak up on you, and people might not realize that they're not keeping up with the fluid losses from sweating.”

And for Buhmeyer, he's looking forward to when things cool down.

“Personally, I prefer the cold,” he said. “I would rather be in the cold.”

