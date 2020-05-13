Patient at Mercy in Cedar Rapids released after battling COVID-19 for over a month

A patient at Mercy Medical Center walked out the front door on Wednesday, more than one month after he came in after a battle with the novel coronavirus.

Dudley Hiles is cheered as he exits Mercy Medical Center in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Hiles spent 48 days in the hospital's care while fighting a severe bout of COVID-19. (Marlon Hall/KCRG)

Dudley Hiles entered the hospital on March 26 after he started having trouble breathing. His condition worsened, leading to him needing to be on a ventilator for nearly the entire month of April.

Hiles' condition became so poor during one phase of his treatment that his family began making funeral plans.

Then, he turned around, in what doctors called a miracle.

Nine days of rehab after having his breathing tube removed led to the scene witnessed by family, friends, and medical staff at Mercy on Wednesday. Hiles said that it was his faith that helped him pull through.

"God is good," Hiles said. "I wanted to thank him publicly. I was dying and he saved me. He absolutely saved me. And all these fine people, it's just very humbling."

In all, Hiles spent 48 days at Mercy. He said the ordeal has given him a new appreciation for life.