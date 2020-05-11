Patchy frost tonight, below normal Tuesday

Cool-weather for a couple of days before the warmth builds again. Tonight, under a partly cloudy sky and light wind, patchy frost is once again possible. Lows dip into the lower to middle 30s. The frost would be most prominent in low lying areas. After highs near 60 on Tuesday, the 70s and even some 80s appear in the 9-day outlook. A warm front passes across the state later on Wednesday bring shower chances. Highs move much closer to normal as the pattern remains more active but warmer through the early part of next week. Have a good night and stay healthy!