Patchy fog possible overnight south as temperatures drop below freezing

A calm night is ahead with partly to mostly clear skies. In areas that still have snow on the ground, particularly south of Highway 20, this could lead to the development of some patchy fog overnight and for the start of Sunday. Places where snowmelt was occurring during the day will likely refreeze, causing a few slick spots.

Some areas of patchy fog could develop south of U.S. Highway 20 during the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020 (KCRG)

Some more cloudiness will be present on Sunday, with the slight chance for some flurries north of Highway 20. Highs will range from the low 30s north to the low 40s south.

A storm system approaches for Monday, possible starting off with a wintry mix toward daybreak. Areas south of Highway 20 should transition to plain rain during the morning hours through the day, while a rain/snow mix remains possible north.

The middle part of the week sees a pretty significant cool down, with highs in the teens on Wednesday. But, then temperatures bounce back toward the weekend, potentially in a big way: highs reach the mid 40s by Sunday.