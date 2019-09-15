Patchy fog possible overnight

Clouds will continue to decrease through the evening hours making way for a mostly clear night tonight. Pathcy fog is possible. Lows drop into the low to mid 60s.

Foggy road conditions. Image is tinted blue-ish by foggy conditions.

A dry start to the week, but it will be humid. Highs through Wednesday in the mid to upper 80s.

Clouds increase through the day on Wednesday making way for multiple chance of rain and storms starting Thursday through Saturday. Highs drop into the low 80s.

A few lingering storms possible Sunday, otherwise highs in the upper 70s. A break in rain the following Monday with highs in the low 70s.