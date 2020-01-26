Foggy & cloudy conditions tonight

Cloudy skies continue over the next few days. There is a small line of light snow showers pushing through the northern half of our area through the evening. Otherwise, patchy dense fog is possible again tonight through Monday morning. Lows drop into the mid-20s.

Highs through the week will be in the low to mid-30s throughout the entire workweek. Mostly cloudy skies through Wednesday.

Our next system looks to move through Wednesday night and through Friday, where we could see a rain/snow mix across Eastern Iowa. Next weekend is looking dry but mainly cloudy as well.