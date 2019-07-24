Patchy fog possible again early Thursday

Temperatures slowly warm day-by-day, and the humidity will gradually come up too. However, this will be typical weather for late July, nowhere near as hot and oppressive as the weather at the end of last week.

After some fog in the valleys lifts early Thursday, clouds will slowly slide in from the west.

Some patchy valley fog is possible again early Thursday. We'll have a partly cloudy sky and lows in the lower 60s and afternoon highs in the middle 80s. Friday will feature similar weather - partial sunshine and highs in the middle 80s. The afternoon may be a bit breezy.

The weekend looks generally dry although there is a chance of an isolated shower or storm Sunday. Plan on highs in the middle to upper 80s. Monday has a slightly better chance of rain, but even that won't be a big deal. Next week's weather looks seasonable with highs in the lower to middle 80s.