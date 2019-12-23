Patchy fog possible

As Christmas Eve approaches our weather remains tranquil. Mild conditions continue through the end of the week. Record highs are possible as temperatures reach the upper 40s to middle 50s for the next couple of days. Some patchy fog is possible tonight but should be out of the area by 10 am. There is a possibility of a few sprinkles on Thursday, but that is a very slight chance. The next chance for any precipitation comes this weekend, and that is not a great chance at this point. Have a great night!