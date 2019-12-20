Patchy fog is possible this weekend as mild air stays put

The streak of quiet weather will run for several more days. It'll also be mild with highs that are about 15 to 20 degrees above normal. We'll have a mostly sunny sky this weekend with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Patchy fog is possible early each day.

Next week starts with more highs in the middle to upper 40s, although the sky will begin to cloud up, too. There's a slight chance of a rain shower on Christmas Day with highs near 40. Highs settle back into the 30s after that. We aren't seeing strong signs of notably active weather yet - just small chances of a rain/snow mix Thursday and the following Saturday.