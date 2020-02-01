Patchy fog improves early on, a little sun possible by afternoon

Some patchy dense fog will be a possibility through about mid-morning, before visibility improves. We likely won't shake the clouds completely today, with mostly cloudy skies likely. However, a few breaks are possible this afternoon, so some improvement is possible. Skies become partly cloudy overnight, setting up a Sunday with a fair amount of sunshine and mild temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. Monday looks like decent weather for caucus-goers, but things change toward mid-week with a few chances for snow. Some of that could accumulate, especially on Tuesday. Temperatures generally stay in the mid to upper 20s toward the end of the 9-day forecast, which is just about normal for this time of year.