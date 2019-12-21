Patchy, dense fog possible tonight

Not a bad evening ahead, temperatures will be in the low to mid 30 after sunset.

Expect mostly clear skies overnight and extra moisture from snowmelt to our south could cause my patchy, and at times, dense fog later this evening and through Sunday morning.

Another great day to end the weekend before Christmas. Highs will be in the upper 40s, low 50s again with lots of sunshine.

Well above normal temperatures continue next week. Near at 50 degrees Monday and then low to mid-40s through Thursday.

Otherwise, we are dry through Tuesday. A slight chance of rain exists on Christmas Day, but chances stay low. A rain/snow mix also possible on Thursday before we are dry again Friday.

Better precipitation chances look to be next weekend.