Passing showers move through late Wednesday into early Wednesday night

Thick fog is gone for the afternoon, but a mostly cloudy sky remains. However, we may get some periods of sunshine poking through, so enjoy it if you have that happen! Temperatures eventually turn mild late today, rising well into the 50s to around 60. A cold front also brings a chance of showers late today into early tonight. Amounts generally look light, although northern Iowa may get at least a tenth of an inch.

Scattered showers hang around Thursday and Friday, but those also look light and not everybody will get rain. Highs stay near normal in the lower 50s. Saturday is the day when many of us should get rain and possibly hear some thunder. The wind picks up with that system, too.

Rain is out to start off next week, and we should see a couple days of nice late-March weather, too.