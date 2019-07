One person is hurt from a crash in Jo Daviess County.

The Jo Daviess County Sheriff's Office said it happened at 12:45 p.m. Saturday on Highway 20 and Norris Lane in rural Galena.

Deputies say Cynthia Petraitis was pulling out of a driveway onto the highway and hit a vehicle driven by Chelsea Powers.

One passenger in Petraitis's vehicle was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.