Passenger count at Eastern Iowa Airport cut nearly in half by coronavirus impact

After an extended period of increasing usage of the Eastern Iowa Airport, officials said that passenger counts took a substantial hit due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The number of passengers traveling through the airport saw a 44.4% decline in March compared to the same period in 2019. Airport officials said that the month is typically one of the busier ones of the year with increased travel for spring break trips.

Passenger counts year-over-year were up 20% in January and 30% in February, according to officials, highlighting the reduction in travel as the spread of COVID-19 became more prevalent around the world.

The airport was among many in the state to receive assistance from the CARES Act, with $22.8 million being devoted toward helping to soften the impact of the downturn in travel usage.

“We are very appreciative of this grant money that will help CID with the loss of revenue we are experiencing,” Marty Lenss, airport director, said.

Lenss highlighted the airport's cargo business, with March cargo traffic up 6.2% compared to 2019.