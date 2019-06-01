Party bus hit by bullets in Waterloo overnight, causing one minor injury

A party bus in Waterloo that was full of people was struck by multiple bullets early Saturday morning, officials said.

The bus was hit by shots from an unknown source near 260 Fairview Avenue at around Midnight.

Nobody was directly hit by the bullets, but the driver received minor cuts from broken glass caused by a shot hitting a window.

There is no further information at this time.

This isn't too far from where a former University of Northern Iowa softball player was killed. Back in April, someone shot 25-year-old Micalla Rettinger as she was driving. She was killed on Highway 218 as she was driving from Cedar Falls to Waterloo.

No arrests have been made in either case.