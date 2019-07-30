Parts of Iowa impacted by Verizon Wireless service issue

Verizon Wireless customers across the country are experiencing connectivity issues Tuesday morning.

According to DownDetector.com, the Muscatine, Clinton and Quad Cities areas are experiencing outages.

Customers in Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Des Moines, Iowa City and Dubuque also appear to being having issues, according to the outage map.

Other areas affected include the Seattle, Los Angeles, Denver and New England coastal areas.

There's no word on how many people are impacted or what is causing the issue.

