CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 AM CDT FOR SOUTHERN BUCHANAN...NORTHERN BENTON AND NORTHWESTERN LINN COUNTIES... At 820 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Mount Auburn, or near Vinton, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Vinton, Center Point, Urbana, Winthrop, Walker, Quasqueton, Garrison, Brandon, Rowley, Mount Auburn, Troy Mills, Lime Creek County Park, Vinton Memorial Airport, Rodgers Park, Benton City Park, Hoefle-Dulin Park, Spencers Grove, Minne Estema Park, Benton County Fairgrounds and Wildcat Bluff Park. This includes Interstate 380 between mile markers 37 and 55. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Parts of Linn, Buchanan and Benton counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warning
By KCRG-TV9 News Staff |
Posted: Fri 8:28 AM, May 24, 2019 |
Updated: Fri 8:35 AM, May 24, 2019