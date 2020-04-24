Partners in Cedar Rapids holding a drive to donate essential items to those in need

Partners in the Cedar Rapids area are organizing a drive to gather food and essential items to support older adults in the community.

United Way of East Central Iowa, Lindale Mall, Hy-Vee, the City of Cedar Rapids and Z102.9 are working together to host the drive at the old Younker's building in Lindale Mall.

The drive will take place on May 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and May 2 and May 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The organizations are asking for donations of food and/or personal care items.

Requested food items include:



peanut butter



canned tuna and chicken in water



whole-grain crackers



pasta



canned fruits (in juice)



canned vegetables



canned soup (low sodium) Requested personal care items include:



fabric masks



hand lotion



hand soap



adult diapers



sheet protectors



disposable bed pads



disinfectant wipes

