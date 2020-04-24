Partners in Cedar Rapids holding a drive to donate essential items to those in need

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Partners in the Cedar Rapids area are organizing a drive to gather food and essential items to support older adults in the community.
United Way of East Central Iowa, Lindale Mall, Hy-Vee, the City of Cedar Rapids and Z102.9 are working together to host the drive at the old Younker's building in Lindale Mall.
The drive will take place on May 1 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., and May 2 and May 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The organizations are asking for donations of food and/or personal care items.
Requested food items include:
Requested personal care items include:
The City of Cedar Rapids will also distribute cloth face masks to the first donors, while supplies last. They will also be accepting face mask donations.
