Partly sunny and warm, only a slight storm chance

Temperatures will push well into the 80s today ahead of our next cold front that looks to arrive late this afternoon into tonight.

Unlike Monday night's front, the amount of moisture to work with on this one is very low and only isolated storms are expected at this time. It's feasible many of us will stay dry with this frontal passage and far northeast Iowa probably has the highest chance for rain on this one.

High pressure will build in the rest of the week as highs fall back down to the lower 80s. Looking ahead to the weekend, it appears the ridge of high pressure will remain strong enough to hold rain to the west, split it apart, or some sort of combination of those scenarios. In any event, our local area likely stays mainly or entirely dry.

Early next week, another cold front moves across the Midwest allowing for a chance of rainfall.