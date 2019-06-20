Partly sunny and quiet today

We'll see some sunshine returning across eastern Iowa today, though the temperature struggle will continue with highs into the 70s.

In addition, we're watching some showers currently to our west. Should they hold up, they may feasibly impact areas around Waterloo and points northwest later today. All other areas should pretty much stay dry with clouds building up.

Tonight, scattered thunderstorms should develop in response to a strong warm front lifting in from the southwest. These storms may or may not consolidate into a larger storm complex on Friday, but if they do indeed do that, gusty winds may be an issue. Heavy rain is a threat with any storm that develops in the coming days.

This stalled pattern will go through most of next week with the risk of river flooding possibly increasing, though this will highly depend on the exact track of each storm complex that pushes through.

There will also be 6-12 hour windows (in some cases longer) of dry weather in-between storm complexes, but at this distance, it's nearly impossible to determine when those windows will occur. This pattern does tend to favor rain in the overnight and early morning hours, though.