Partial deal with China and cold weather help crop prices

Farmers we spoke with said crop prices rose on Friday President Donald Trump announced a partial trade deal with China and the first freeze of the year this weekend. One farmer we spoke with said crops that were planted in June of this year, which is around 40% of the crop in the nation, is still about four to five months away from being mature. That means a loss in yield for farmers across the Midwest by around $80 an acre. “Those are dollars that are not being produced,” said John Airy, the Linn County Corn Growers Association President. “Those dollars are not being spent and they’re not being spent on vehicles are not being spent on retail stores.” Airy said he is usually harvesting soybeans by now and starting on his corn crop, however, this year is only has harvested 10% of his soybean crop.

