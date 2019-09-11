Part of A Avenue NE closed after vehicle hits skywalk, city says

The City of Cedar Rapids said A Avenue NE is closed between 10th Street NE and Coe Road NE.

A portion of A Avenue NE is closed after a vehicle hit a skywalk, according to the City of Cedar Rapids. (Brandi Bachman/KCRG)

Early reports show a private construction vehicle hit the skywalk that goes between 10th Street NE and 11th street NE at St. Luke's Hospital Tuesday night, the city said.

A Avenue is limited to patient access only.

The road is closed for vehicle and pedestrian safety while structural assessments can take place.