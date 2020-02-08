Parolee who killed woman at Lu Verne bank gets life in prison

A violent Iowa convict who was on parole when he shot a bank employee to death during a botched robbery last year has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Valentino Williams, 36 (Courtesy image)

The Mason City Globe Gazette reports that 36-year-old Valentino Williams, of Coralville, was sentenced Friday in Kossuth County District Court for the Dec. 4 shooting death of 43-year-old Jessica Weisharr outside Security State Bank in Lu Verne. Williams had pleaded guilty to felony murder.

In exchange, prosecutors dropped an attempted robbery count, and Williams waived his right to appeal. Williams also was ordered to pay $150,000 restitution to Weishaar's family.