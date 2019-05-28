Parkland school shooting survivor speaks with Linn-Mar students

A student who survived a school shooting in Parkland, Florida brought his message against gun violence to Marion today.

David Hogg in Marion, Iowa on May 28, 2019 (Randy Dircks/KCRG)

David Hogg, the co-founder of the group "March For Our Lives," spoke at Linn-Mar High School on Tuesday afternoon.

Hogg was a student at Stoneman Douglas High School when a shooter killed 17 people and injured 17 others in February of 2018.

He encouraged students that are concerned about gun violence and school safety to make a difference by voting in the 2020 election.

"If we get a small group of young people to get out and make their voice heard about gun violence prevention, and tell presidential candidates that they will be voting, for the first time we in decades we will have a presidential candidate that cares about young people," Hogg said.

Hogg and other March for Our Lives members are touring the country over the next week.