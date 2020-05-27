Parking fees, enforcement to resume in downtown Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As local businesses continue to reopen and other restrictions are further eased by Gov. Kim Reynolds, the city of Cedar Rapids is planning on resuming normal practices soon.
On Monday, June 1, Park Cedar Rapids will normal monthly parking rates along with normal parking enforcement actions for metered spots in the downtown area.
Adjustments to parking enforcement were originally made in March as statewide restrictions were imposed and the spread of the novel coronavirus was accelerating.