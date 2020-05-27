Advertisement

Parking fees, enforcement to resume in downtown Cedar Rapids

Parking spots along a downtown street in Cedar Rapids on July 24, 2019. (Jackie Kennon/KCRG)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 27, 2020 at 2:51 PM CDT
As local businesses continue to reopen and other restrictions are further eased by Gov. Kim Reynolds, the city of Cedar Rapids is planning on resuming normal practices soon.

On Monday, June 1, Park Cedar Rapids will normal monthly parking rates along with normal parking enforcement actions for metered spots in the downtown area.

Adjustments to parking enforcement were originally made in March as statewide restrictions were imposed and the spread of the novel coronavirus was accelerating.

