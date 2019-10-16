Parents worry for the future of Holy Family Schools after it announces closures

Parents and students are disappointed after Holy Family Schools in Dubuque announced it would close two elementary schools.

Holy Family in Dubuque will close Holy Ghost and St. Anthony's elementary school at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. (Charlie Grant, KCRG)

The school board decided on Tuesday night it would close Holy Ghost and the St. Anthony English Program at the end of the school year. The district said it's a result of a decline in enrollment. Each of those schools serves about 80 students, while the entire school system serves about 800 elementary kids.

However, many Holy Family members remember when these elementary schools served thousands of kids. As Diane Clark picked up her grandson Cooper Kennedy from Holy Ghost the day after the decision was announced, she remembers all the years she's spent at the parish.

"My oldest son, who is in his 40s, graduated from here," Clark said. "I was also married and baptized in that church myself. So I really think that it's a huge loss for the City of Dubuque."

Clark worries the closures will push more families out of the Catholic schools.

"They're going to lose a lot of people and not only that, it's for the children," Clark said. "The children are what are losing, and that's what makes it so very, very sad."

Holy Family Chief Administrator Phil Bormann said they will work hard to keep families in the system.

"We are going to do everything we can to help students go to the schools of their choice, which will include transportation," Bormann said. "So that’s working with Dubuque Community Schools, working with other local agencies and then perhaps even purchasing our own transportation piece.”

Other people said Holy Family is turning its back to working-class families by closing Holy Ghost, which is in the north end of Dubuque. Bormann says they're still committed to serving those families.

"We believe we can fulfill the mission of the Catholic Church at all of our sights," Bormann said. "We recognize that there are feelings out there that perhaps we are leaving that end and we’re not going to be there, but we’re going to do everything in our power so people on the north end of Dubuque can access any one of the schools that they choose to do."

Holy Family will continue to run its early childhood program out of the Holy Ghost building. Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Spanish immersion program, will continue to use space at St. Anthony's. Still, this will be an adjustment for students, parents, and other parish members.

"I just think it's very sad," Clark said.