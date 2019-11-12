Parents of missing Dubuque man plead for new information

The parents of a missing Dubuque man hope someone will step forward with information to help with the search for him.

Dan Gessner, who has been reported missing in the Dubuque area since the early morning hours on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 (Courtesy: Leah Murray)

It's been more than three weeks since Mark and Shelly Gessner saw their son Dan Gessner. He was last seen in the early morning hours of Monday, October 21st in East Dubuque, Illinois.

That Sunday evening, Dan was seen at a couple of bars in downtown Dubuque. The Gessners know he went to East Dubuque at 2 am, and private surveillance footage last capture him at 3:15 am, walking east on Sinsinawa Avenue.

Mark says a few people have come forward saying they saw a large male on the bridge around 4:00 a.m. on that Monday, but no one can confirm it was Dan.

"We know that somebody sent him a cab to pick him up and they couldn’t find him. We’re hoping that you know, maybe people talked to him or maybe someone picked him up or maybe somebody else was on the bridge that saw who that was," Mark said.

In the days after his disappearance, friends organized a search in East Dubuque. The Dubuque and East Dubuque fire departments and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources have also searched the Mississippi River.

East Dubuque Police Chief Luke Kovasic said he just received a warrant to access Dan's phone records after a delay from Verizon. That's good news to the Gessners, although they say it's been unbearable waiting for the warrant to come back.

"We're hoping that shows something after 3:15 a.m. because, right now, there's nothing. There's nothing to go on," Mark said.

Another concern for the family is that Dan has a medical device in his back due to injuries he sustained from military training. If the device isn't charged, he can't walk, and the device needs to be charged at least once a week.

"His charging belt is here at our house. We leave it down the stairs by the front door in case he decides to come back and try to get it," Mark said.

It's been three long weeks, and they're just waiting for Dan to come back safely.

"We keep thinking no news is good news. We're remaining hopeful," Shelly said.

Mark and Shelly thank their friends, family, Dan's friends, and the entire community for helping search for Dan. They also thank the fire and police departments in Dubuque and East Dubuque and the Iowa DNR.

The Gessners ask anyone with information about Dan to contact the Dubuque Police Department at (563) 589-4415 or the East Dubuque Police Department at (815) 747-3913.