Some eastern Iowa paramedics are coming home after being on standby for Hurricane Dorian.

We first told you about Paramount Ambulance's deployment to Florida on Monday.

The ambulance went from Dubuque to Lake City Florida, as Hurricane Dorian was just sitting off the coast of Florida. It didn't affect Florida much as it moved north and made landfall in the Carolinas earlier today.

Paramount got the order to go home Thursday morning.