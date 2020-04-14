Palo church teams up with fire department, other groups, to provide free lunch to area students

A group in Palo is working to help kids get lunch, even though school is not in session.

Volunteers in Palo, including Fire Chief Jeff Gibbon, left, and Kim Baldwin, center, help fill bags of lunch and deliver them around to kids who are out of school in the community. (Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)

Students in Palo are a part of the Cedar Rapids Community School District, but the district's free lunch program does not reach those students in Palo unless they drive to a different site outside of town. Now some groups, donning masks and gloves, are working to get lunch to the people who need it.

About 10 volunteers showed up to the Palo United Methodist Church on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, with the same mission: fill more than 100 bags with lunches, with the main course being mac and cheese with cut-up hot dogs mixed in.

Kim Baldwin said she and the church's board were asked to come up with ideas to help the community. Her idea in the e-mail thread among board members: free lunch.

"I work for Cedar Rapids Schools and I know they can't come out here because of federal regulations," Baldwin said. "So our church stepped up to start this program to feed the kids in Palo."

The church teamed up with area partners, including Chief Jeff Gibbons with the Palo Fire Department, to take matters into their own hands.

"The masses are in the city," Gibbons said. "And a lot of times, unfortunately, the small, rural, bedroom communities are, I hate to say are more or less forgotten about."

While Baldwin and her team handle the food prep, Chief Gibbons and the Palo Fire Department handle the deliveries. The demand since day one has grown significantly.

"We thought we'd serve maybe 30-something kids the first day, we served 48," Baldwin said. "By the end of the first week, we were to 97. And we're on our third week now, and we're up to 115 kids roughly every day."

The entire effort to provide free lunches is made up of a chain of small gestures, from donated food to donated time. Jason Kline, the principal for Kennedy High School in Cedar Rapids, even started a GoFundMe page about a week ago. In that time, they have already raised closed to $6,000.

As far as the fire department was concerned, it was something Gibbons said he was more than happy to do for the students in Palo.

"Even though it might only be for a minute, when we turn the lights on, the sirens on, kids are in the windows and stuff, we get to wave to them and they wave back to us, it's a moment of joy for them," Gibbons said.

A moment of joy, that spreads beyond their normal boundaries.

"Anything that we can do to help the community out, definitely is a plus for us," Gibbons said.

"We've been a big, strong part of the community," Baldwin said. "We just want to grow more in the community and help the community any way we can."

Those interested in volunteering can contact the church for more information.

Those interested in donating can send a check to the following address, or can visit the GoFundMe page set up for the project:

Palo United Methodist Church

PO Box 172

Palo, IA