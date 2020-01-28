Paintball park proposed for Prospect Meadows sports complex in Marion

The Linn County Board of Supervisors is set to discuss a potential paintball park for the Prospect Meadows sports complex in Marion.

According to a proposal, about two acres in the northeast section of the complex would be used for the park. Blueprints show there would be at least 7 courses in addition to a parking lot with more than 200 spaces.

The fields would be open to the public for recreational paintball as well as special events for businesses, clubs and fundraisers. The facility would allow 75 people It would be open from April to October.

The proposal submitted on Jan. 15 to Linn County Planning and Development shows the area can be used as-is for the paintball park and there would be no impacts on the surrounding property.

The proposal adds that protective netting will be used to surround the paintball field to protect adjacent parking lots and baseball fields.

The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to discuss the park at its meeting Wednesday morning.