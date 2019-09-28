Pagan Festival held for first time in Waterloo

The first Pagan Festival was held in Black Hawk County this weekend to bring awareness to those who worship more than one god.

Pagans gather in Waterloo on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 (Brian Tabick/KCRG)

Pagans are polytheists, meaning they worship more than one god, much like ancient Greeks or Romans.

Those hosting the event said they often times are stigmatized as evil and that simply isn’t the case.

“We need to diminish biases and unnatural fears,” Sue Wright, President of Northern Iowa Pagan Alliance, said. “We’re not evil people. We don’t do evil things. We worship the divine just like anybody else.”

Wright said it is common for paganists to dress in robes and armor on an everyday basis.