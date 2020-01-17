'Pack the Dome' event hoping to be the largest day of volunteering in the Cedar Valley

Organizers with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank in Waterloo say almost 20% of children in the Cedar Valley are food insecure.

To help fight it, they are hoping to put on the largest day of volunteering in the Cedar Valley's history on Monday.

The food bank is holding a Pack the Dome event at the University of Northern Iowa’s UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls. Organizers are hoping to have more than 1,200 people at the event.

Workers at the food bank are getting ready by getting more than 90 pallets of food to take to the UNI-Dome. The food will be dropped off at the dome Monday morning where volunteers will package it and stuff it into backpacks.

From there the backpacks will go to schools across the Cedar Valley.

Schools will then pass them out to kids to take home during the weekend to help them from going hungry.

Leaders say a full stomach can go a long way for a child.

"It affects their ability to learn, it affects their ability to participate in activities,” said Barbara Prather, the food bank's executive director. “It makes them feel tired and worn out. You know just for the general public if they miss a meal or whatever, a lot of kids get cranky and they don't feel good."

“It makes me feel sad,” added Kristina Kofoot, Community Engagement Program Coordinator at the University of Northern Iowa. “It makes me want to make a difference in their community and to help those kids’ families and those kids, in general, know that they're supported. So through the work of the food bank know that they don't have to go hungry.”

The food the kids take home will be enough for two meals. Organizers raised more than $500,000 for the event. The event starts around 10 a.m. Monday.

Leaders also say the event is a good way to let people know about their services.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers for the event, and for future events. Click here for details.