People in Pacific Junction can finally return to their homes.

The mayor on Thursday lifted the mandatory evacuation order, according to sister station KETV. People returned to try and salvage their belongings and clean up flood damage.

Nearly 14 feet of water surrounded some homes, and now some are wondering if they should even stay.

While most street lights have power, homes do not.

As of Friday, there was only one way to get in and out of town.