Staff at Hawkeye Downs race track are hoping someone spots a recognizable stolen vehicle: its pace car.

Staff say two people broke into the Cedar Rapids facility Wednesday night and stole several golf carts and the pace car used in races. Staff say the golf carts were found a short time later nearby but the pace care is still missing.

Races are scheduled for Friday night, so staff hope it is returned soon.

If you see the car, contact Cedar Rapids Police.