POLL: Biden has slight lead among Iowa democrats

Twenty members of the Democratic field will gather next week to debate across two nights, each of them trying to pick up some levels of traction into the primaries and caucuses to open up 2020.

A CBS News/YouGov Poll out today shows Joe Biden with a slight lead among Iowa democrats.

The poll of 706 registered Democrats shows the former vice president at 24% support, a five-point lead over the next candidate.

-Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders picked up 19%.

-Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren at 17%.

-California Senator Kamala Harris at 16%.

-No one else in the field was above 7%.

-Biden's 24% is identical to his support in recent polls from USA Today and the Register's Iowa Poll in June.

